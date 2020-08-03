Yemen Houthi rebels claim fighters shot down a US-made drone

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim they shot down a U.S.-made drone over the country’s northern border with Saudi Arabia. However, the U.S. military’s Central Command later said there were no indications that any U.S. aircraft has been lost. The U.S. military says “all U.S. military assets have been accounted for.” Earlier, a Houthi military spokesman said in a statement that their air defenses downed the drone on Sunday over the district of Harad in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province. Footage later aired by a rebel TV channel showed fighters gathered around the hand-launched drone, which appeared to have bullet holes. Saudi Arabia didn’t respond to requests for comment about the report.