ADB to lend Thailand $1.5 billion to aid virus response

BANGKOK (AP) — The Asian Development Bank says it will provide a $1.5 billion loan to Thailand to aid its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand’s Cabinet approved the borrowing plan at its weekly meeting on Tuesday. The loan is being provided under the bank’s COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program. The ADB is forecasting that Thailand’s economy will contract by 6.5% in 2020, compared to its December 2019 projection of 3.0% growth.