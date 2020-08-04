Bucks birding groups discuss diversity and inclusion

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — Tykee James remembers being riveted as the female belted kingfisher paused on top of a cattail, its blue plumage and regal crest of feathers as striking as its calls. James, one of the co-founders of the inaugural Black Birders Week movement on social media this year, described the moment to the Bucks County Audubon and Bucks County Birders last week, as part of an ongoing discussion about racial disparities in birding and environmental communities.