China, WHO in talks on plans to trace coronavirus origin

BEIJING (AP) — China says it and the World Health Organization are discussing further plans to trace the origin of the coronavirus outbreak following a visit to the country by two experts from the U.N. agency. A foreign ministry spokesperson says the experts conducted “preparatory consultations on scientific research cooperation on virus tracing” during their two-week stay. He says their talks included scientific research in the areas of population, environment, molecules, animal traceability and transmission routes of the coronavirus, as well as plans for further research. He says they also looked into the possible animal source, intermediate host and transmission route of the coronavirus.