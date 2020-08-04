Chip, Joanna Gaines return to ‘Fixer Upper’ for new network

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to “Fixer Upper” as they build their new network. The series made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities during its five seasons on HGTV. The new run of “Fixer Upper” will be part of Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaines and Discovery Inc. Two other shows were announced for the Magnolia lineup. One showcases interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, and the other features entrepreneur Jonathan Morris telling the stories of “inspiring” small business owners nationwide. Magnolia Network will replace the DIY Network when it debuts next year. Previously announced Magnolia series include “Bespoke Kitchens,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp” and “Family Dinner.”