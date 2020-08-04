Cortland County issues alert after Aldi’s shopper test positive for virus

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Heath Department has issued a public health statement regarding Aldi's on Route 13 in Cortland, N.Y.

The department says a person who shopped at the grocery store tested positive for the virus.

If you were at the store on July 30 from 11 a.m. to noon, the department asks that you monitor yourself for symptoms.

They say the infected shopper wore a mask at the store.

The department did not ask for people to self quarantine unless they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.