Elbow room: Roethlisberger confident in return from surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is confident he is fully recovered from right elbow surgery that ended his 2019 season. Roethlisberger says he had three flexor tendons rip off the bone near halftime of Week 2 against Seattle. He underwent a procedure to reattach the tendons shortly thereafter, ending his 16th NFL season early. Roethlisberger says it wasn’t fun watching the team limp to an 8-8 record without him. The 38-year-old says he didn’t seriously consider retirement and that he believes he has enough left in the tank to lead the team to a seventh Super Bowl title.