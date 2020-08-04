Flash Flood Warning from TUE 1:22 PM EDT until TUE 7:15 PM EDT

Flash Flood Warning from TUE 1:22 PM EDT until TUE 7:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Wayne County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 715 PM EDT.
* At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with
Tropical Storm Isaias across a large part of Wayne County, far
eastern Lackawanna county and western Pike County in northeast
Pennsylvania. Between one and three inches of rain has already
fallen in these areas. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is
expected which will cause flash flooding of streams and creeks.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Carbondale, Archbald, Blooming Grove, Jessup, Honesdale, Paupack,
Damascus, Moscow, Mayfield and South Canaan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate
precautions to protect life and property.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL…2-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS