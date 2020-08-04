Flash Flood Warning from TUE 1:22 PM EDT until TUE 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with

Tropical Storm Isaias across a large part of Wayne County, far

eastern Lackawanna county and western Pike County in northeast

Pennsylvania. Between one and three inches of rain has already

fallen in these areas. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is

expected which will cause flash flooding of streams and creeks.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Carbondale, Archbald, Blooming Grove, Jessup, Honesdale, Paupack,

Damascus, Moscow, Mayfield and South Canaan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…2-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS