Flash Flood Warning until TUE 8:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE…SULLIVAN AND CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES…

At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has ended

across the warned area, however light to moderate rainfall will

continue over the few hours. Over 4 inches of rain has fallen in

some areas. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockland, Fallsburg, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Liberty, Bethel,

Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon and Shohola.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED