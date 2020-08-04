Flash Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware,

Otsego, and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna,

Luzerne, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

* Today through tonight.

* Locally heavy rainfall from showers and embedded thunderstorms

associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will impact the region.

Hourly rainfall rates may exceed an inch per hour at times. 2 to

4 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts

possible. Rain will exit in the evening, but flooding impacts

may linger through the night.

* The heavy rainfall rates will have the potential to cause

localized flash flooding in urban, poor drainage, and low

lying areas. Smaller streams and creeks may also flood their

banks due to the heavy rainfall rates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&