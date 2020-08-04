Flash Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central New York,

including the following areas, Broome and Chenango.

* Today through tonight.

* Locally heavy rainfall from showers and embedded thunderstorms

associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will impact the region.

Hourly rainfall rates may exceed an inch per hour at times,

especially this afternoon to early evening. Rain will exit in

the evening, but flooding impacts may linger into the night.

* The heavy rainfall rates will have the potential to cause

localized flash flooding in urban, poor drainage, and low

lying areas. Smaller streams and creeks may also flood their

banks due to the heavy rainfall rates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

