Harpursville man wants his lawn mower back after it was stolen

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- 85-year-old Gordon Blakeslee is asking for your help after his lawn mower was stolen right off his front lawn.

Gordon says he loves to mow his lawn in his red 2009 Craftsman riding lawn mower.

Similar Craftsman model. Source: Craftsman

"A lot of people, my son is one of them, they cut it too short," said Gordon.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gordon left his Harpursville home temporarily to live with his family in quarantine. Sometime while Gordon was gone, his lawn mower was stolen.

"That was something that was precious to him, everything that he has, has value to him," said Candace Blakeslee, Gordon's daughter-in-law. "If it's not broken, it doesn't need to be repaired or replaced."

With Gordon now back at home, he's on a mission to see that his lawn mower is safely returned to him. He took a piece of cardboard, writing, "Bring back my mower, I'm 85 years old and I can't push".

Gordon's sign

"I want it back," said Gordon. "I used to work out here, when my wife was alive, I used to work out there all day long."

Mowing the lawn, for Gordon, isn't just a weekend chore. It's his chance to feel a sense of normality in a time when everyone's lives have been uprooted.

"I didn't realize how much he would miss it until I came here and saw the sign," said Candace. "It melted my heart."

While the mower remains missing, Gordon is not giving up hope. He's putting his faith in the good of humanity to return what is his.

If you have any information about Gordon's lawn mower, you can report it to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.