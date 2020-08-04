Hiroshima survivor recalls working on tram after A-bomb

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Tetsuko Shakuda was a frightened 14-year-old when she resumed her work as a conductor on a tram line in the devastated city of Hiroshima, just three days after the atomic bomb exploded 75 years ago, badly damaging the tracks and most of the trams. Shakuda was one of a group of young women trained for such work as the war intensified and growing numbers of male workers were drafted to fight. That first tram was packed with people, many of them injured, with others pushing to get onboard. Piles of rubble and decomposing bodies stood near the tracks, which had been repaired by surviving train employees, residents and soldiers.