How the Larry Nassar scandal has affected others

Sentencing of a former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar is the latest development from the sexual assault scandal that has rocked the school. Kathie Klages was sentenced Tuesday after she was found guilty in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly. The former campus doctor is now serving decades in prison. Numerous people have been charged, fired or forced out of their jobs during the investigations into the once-renowned physician.