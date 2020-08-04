How to prevent ‘maskne’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With the mandatory mask mandate, people are starting to notice acne bumps where the masks sits on their face.

"Maskne," mask acne, happens when masks are trapping sweats and oils on the skin.

To prevent maskne, only wear the mask when you need to, wash your face once or twice a day gently with light soap or water or use over the counter acne medicine.

That's according to Dr. Joseph Newark, a local dermatologist.

He says if you are wearing the mask most of the day, do not put on makeup that is inclusive.

"Don't forget the mask is essential," Newmark said. "I don't want people going out say, 'Oh, I'm breaking out. I'm not going to wear it.' I think it's very important that they do wear it."