Isaias impacts our area today

Today: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR DELAWARE, BROOME, CHENANGO, OTSEGO, AND SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES. 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms for the majority of the area, rain could be heavy at times. Heaviest rain forecast to fall to east/southeast of Binghamton. Highest totals in the Poconos/Catskills (2-4”+), lowest totals near Finger Lakes (up to 1”). Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 7-12G25 mph. Higher gusts in Catskills. High: 70 (67-73)

Tonight: Rain ends. 30% chance of lingering showers and a rumble of thunder. Wind: W 6-10 mph. Low: 62 (59-64)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Wind: W 7-10 mph. High: 75 (73-78)

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 53 (50-56)

Forecast Discussion

The current forecast track of Isaias keeps the most likely location of the heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts to the east/southeast of Binghamton near the Catskills/Poconos. Please stay up to date with the forecast throughout the day. If the storm track shifts slightly east/west, it will have an impact on the location of heaviest rainfall and strongest winds.

Isaias made landfall on the Carolina coast yesterday and is continuing to track up the east coast. We are starting to see some rain from Isaias this morning, but the steadiest and heaviest rainfall is expected to come in the early evening and overnight. The strongest wind gusts will also occur during this period. Rainfall totals will vary depending on location. The highest rainfall totals are still expected to be east of I-81, near the Catskills, with totals of 2-4”+. Rainfall totals will decrease as you head west. The lowest totals are expected in the Fingerlakes region with totals of up to 1”. Near Binghamton, we are likely to see about 1-2” of rain. There is the possibility for localized slightly higher totals.

The main threat from Isaias for our area is flash flooding. A flash flood WATCH is in effect today for Otsego, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Susquehanna counties. Major river flooding is NOT expected to be an issue today as river levels are relatively low for this time of year. Widespread wind damage and widespread power outages are also not expected.

Isaias moves out of our area late Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning, then we are in for a nice, quiet stretch of weather! A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected Wednesday through Sunday.