Some quieter weather takes over for a few days

Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Wind: SW 2-7 Low: 59-63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 6-12 High: 73-77

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light Low: 52-58



Forecast Discussion:



Much quieter weather builds in behind Isaias tonight through Thursday. Sunshine and some clouds are expected Wednesday and Thursday. We've introduced more clouds and a chance of some showers on Friday. There is a decent amount of uncertainty in the rain chance forecast for Friday so we kept the chance at 30% for now.



Saturday brings partly sunny skies but by Sunday we return to sun and clouds. Highs Saturday are near 80 and rise to the low and mid 80s Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday are shaping up unsettled with a 60% chance of rain Monday tapering to a 40% chance Tuesday. Highs each day will be in the low to mid 80s.





