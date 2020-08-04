Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old Chicago boy

Chicago police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect in Friday’s slaying of Janari Ricks as Darrell Johnson of Chicago. The charges against Johnson have been expected since police on Monday announced that they had a suspect in custody. The boy was playing in front of his family’s home on the city’s near North Side when he was shot by a man who was aiming aiming at another man. Johnson was arrested Sunday after police say he was positively identified as the shooter. He’s due in court Tuesday.