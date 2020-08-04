Missouri voters deciding on health care for more adults

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are deciding whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults. Tuesday’s primary election ballot includes a proposal to expand Medicaid alongside party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and other state and local offices. Voting is occurring as Missouri has seen a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases. Election officials in St. Louis and Kansas City both said that voter turnout was steady, but they each had a couple dozen workers who were no-shows when the polls opened. They attributed that partly to coronavirus concerns but said substitutes were on stand by.