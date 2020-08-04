Neighborhood shows true meaning of community after devastating fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- When a fire ripped through a home on Liberty Street and displaced 25 people, one of the neighbors did everything she could to help her family on her block.

Mindy Weitzel is known as the mother of her neighborhood on Liberty Street in Binghamton, saying everyone on the block calls her, "Mee-Maw."

When a fire destroyed the home at the end of the street where 25 people lived, Mindy immediately jumped into action, calling every community aid agency to drop off donations at her front porch.

"They literally have nothing…they're living from day to day," said Weitzel. "So, my porch is the safe zone, it's the drop-off zone, and please utilize it."

In the pouring rain on Tuesday afternoon, Mindy welcomed all of the donations she could get and made sure her neighbors felt like they had someone looking out for them. Many of them said if it weren't for people along their street ready to help, they may not have made it out of the home.

"We gotta give it to our neighbors for breaking into our house to get us…without them, we wouldn't be here," said Bradley Hildenbrand, one of the residents of the home that caught fire.

When the donations began coming in, the residents say they were overwhelmed. Ann Benitez says though they lost almost everything, they were happy to be alive, saying, "We are very thankful, especially my two kids…they are really lost right now without their home."

Weitzel says this is not the only time she will be collecting donations. She says she will continue to collect and call local agencies until the families are back on their feet.

She says one of the biggest things people can help her with is if you have a shed that can be dropped off on her property, so she can properly store the items she has. You can drop off any items, such as clothes, baby bottles, baby formula, non-perishable food, and a lot more on her front porch at 104 Liberty Street, Binghamton.