New York Fed study finds uneven business impacts from virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black-owned businesses have been almost twice as likely to fail as businesses overall during the current pandemic. That’s according to a study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The study determined that a major reason for this was that Black-owned businesses are heavily concentrated in cities that have been hardest hit by the virus and they entered the pandemic with weaker financial conditions. The New York Fed study found that 40% of the revenue from Black-owned businesses is concentrated in just 30 counties, roughly 1% of all counties in the United States. And among these counties, about two-thirds were counties had the highest level of COVID-19 cases.