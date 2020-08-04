Official: US will extend support for Venezuela’s Guaidó

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The State Department’s top official on Venezuela says the Trump administration will continue recognizing lawmaker Juan Guaidó as the South American nation’s interim president in the new year. Trump’s special representative to Venezuela Elliott Abrams testified Tuesday to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations. Abrams says the White House will back Guaidó even if Nicolás Maduro goes through with plans to overhaul the opposition-controlled congress in a December election. As the body’s leader, Guaidó last year claimed the nation’s presidency, vowing to end Maduro’s rule. Guaidó and more than two dozen opposition parties say they will boycott the congressional elections. The current congress’ term ends in the first week of January.