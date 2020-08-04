Officials: School laptops held up ahead of new academic year

Alabama education officials say 4,000 laptop computers bound for a school district were held up over issues with manufacturers. The delay came weeks before the school year begins with increased online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Etowah County Schools’ superintendent said Tuesday his district ordered the computers through a reseller of remote learning technology. He says the company said the computers were being held by the U.S. Department of Commerce because they involved an electronics manufacturer accused of involvement in human rights violations in China. The Department of Commerce said it didn’t seize any laptops. Cosby said the district canceled and reordered with another vendor.