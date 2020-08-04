One person killed in New Berlin car crash

NEW BERLIN (WBNG) -- New York State Police responded to a report of a two-car crash on State Highway 8 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound on State Highway 8 crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver of the vehicle travelling southbound died at the scene.

The driver travelling northbound has been transported to Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as the investigation is ongoing. Both drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle at the time of the crash. State Highway 8 remained closed for several hours but is now reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for future updates.