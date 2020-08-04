(WBNG) -- The Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) will once again sponsor the Sacred Sites Open House.

On Sunday, August 9th, there will be a virtual tour of 25 Houses of Worship throughout Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell and Endicott. This local event will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This year's theme celebrates the architectures in Houses of Worship, which is inspired by art, culture and history of the diverse sacred sites in New York.

