Pennsylvania reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 854 infections

HARRISBURG, Pa, (AP) — Pennsylvania is seeing 23 additional deaths from COVID-19, a day after reporting no new pandemic deaths for the first time in months. Total deaths since the coronavirus came to Pennsylvania early this year are now at 7,232 in the state. Health officials say infections are up significantly among younger people, particularly those 19 to 24 years old. They’ve alerted medical professionals about the trend, in which cases are up among that younger cohort in every region of the state.