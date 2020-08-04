Police officer, 3 others shot dead at Thai gambling den

BANGKOK (AP) — Four people including a police major have been killed in a shootout at an illegal gambling den in Thailand’s capital. Bangkok’s city police chief says police who responded to a call about gunshots being fired at the venue found the bodies of two women and two men, including a police major. He says the officer was not on duty and was apparently taking part in the gambling. Gambling is generally illegal in Thailand, but small casinos with card games and gambling activities are fairly common in Bangkok, where their existence is generally an open secret.