Technical issue has California under-reporting virus cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and hindering efforts to track the spread. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday that in recent days California has not been receiving a full count through electronic lab reports because of the unresolved issue. The state’s data page now carries a disclaimer saying the numbers represent an underreporting of actual positive cases per day. The latest daily tally posted Tuesday showed 4,526 new confirmed positives, the lowest in more than six weeks.