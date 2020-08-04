Tornado Warning from TUE 10:03 AM EDT until TUE 10:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1030 AM EDT.

* At 1002 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Ledgerdale, or 13 miles south of

Honesdale, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Lake Ariel and Tresslarville around 1010 AM EDT.

Honesdale around 1025 AM EDT.

Waymart, Prompton and Bethany around 1030 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…0.00IN