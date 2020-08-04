Heavy rains hit eastern China from weakening tropical storm

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rains and high winds are hitting China’s eastern coastal region from a tropical storm weakening as it nears Shanghai. The skies over the financial hub are overcast ahead of rain later in the day. Hagiput made landfall as a typhoon in the early morning. At noon, the tropical storm had weakened with winds of up to 67 miles per hour. No major destruction or injuries have been reported. China has had a relatively mild typhoon season so far, but summer rains have caused significant flooding along its major river systems.