UK competition watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog has approved Amazon’s plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying the deal would not hurt competition. The Competition and Markets Authority had already given conditional approval to the proposal that will see Amazon take a 16% stake in the delivery platform. But the decision came with a warning that the authority would re-assess if Amazon, which has a dominant presence in online retail, sought to increase its stake. Critics had closely watched the investigation amid concerns about the ever-expanding footprint of big tech companies.