UK lawmakers urge sanctions over Hong Kong police violence

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have urged the U.K. government to sanction Hong Kong’s leader for allegedly allowing “excessive police violence” against humanitarian aid workers during pro-democracy protests. The report issued Tuesday by members of the bipartisan All Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong says first aid workers, doctors and nurses have been subjected to intimidation, threats, physical violence and arrests while trying to help people injured in the demonstrations. The lawmaker who co-chairs the parliamentary group said the police violence was “not the actions of a few rogue officers” but instead was “clearly a systematic and quite deliberate” policy change that aligned more with policing in mainland China.