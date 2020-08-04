Village of Owego awarded federal COPS grant

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Village of Owego has been awarded a COPS hiring grant by the federal government according to Mayor Michael Baratta.

COPS stands for Community Oriented Policing Services, and it is a style of policing where officers will focus on being involved in the community. Officers are aiming to be seen as people of trust for community members.

Three new officers will be hired full-time in the village as a result of this grant money.

Monday night at the Owego board meeting, Baratta says the first of those officers was hired, saying the village is excited to bring new officers on board.