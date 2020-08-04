Winfrey picks Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ for her book club

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” as her new book club selection. Wilkerson looks at American history and the treatment of Blacks and finds what she calls an enduring, unseen and unmentioned caste system. “Caste” was released Tuesday and has been called by The New York Times an “extraordinary document” and “almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century this far.” Winfrey had already praised “Caste” in June. She listed Wilkerson’s book along with Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility” and Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be An Antiracist” as essential reads on racism.