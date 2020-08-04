Woman with husband’s bones gets close look at Munich Airport

BERLIN (AP) — Police at Munich Airport got a surprise when they searched a wooden box that turned out to contain the bones of a 74-year-old passenger’s dead husband. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that customs officials, a doctor and prosecutors were called in and determined no crime had been committed. After questioning the passenger and her daughter, police learned the pair were on their way from Greece back to their native Armenia. The mother said her husband died and was buried in Thessaloniki, Greece in 2008 and that she and her daughter wanted to bring his remains home to Armenia. Following the brief investigation, the women were allowed to continue their journey with the boxed remains.