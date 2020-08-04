Zimbabwe president unapologetic about arrests of critics

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has labeled the main opposition party “terrorist” and vowed to continue a clampdown in which scores of opposition members and government critics have been arrested and rights groups allege security forces have carried out illegal abductions and torture. In an address on state television Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa described critics as “dark forces,” and “a few bad apples” that should be “overcome.” The arrests started last week when the military and police thwarted an anti-government protest and Mnangagwa indicated that they will continue. Mnangagwa made the speech as local and international pressure mounted on his administration over allegations of human rights abuses.