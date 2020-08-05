5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Residents of Beirut wake up to a scene of utter devastation, a day after a massive explosion at the port killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands. The U.S. failure to contain the pandemic has been laid bare in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas as Hidalgo County reported more than 600 deaths in July alone. At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes, toppled trees, caused flooding and cut power to millions along the U.S. East Coast.