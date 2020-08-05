A look at some deadly explosions involving ammonium nitrate

The investigation into an explosion in the harbor of Lebanon’s port city of Beirut is focusing on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the facility for six years, and why nothing was done about it. The explosion Tuesday killed more than 100 people and injured thousands. Buildings were damaged for miles around the city. There have been other recent deadly explosions involving ammonium nitrate. A fire set at the West Fertilizer Co. facility in West, Texas, in 2013, caused ammonium nitrate to ignite, triggering an explosion that left part of the small town in ruins. Ammonium nitrate is a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers.