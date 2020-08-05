A shattered Beirut emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut —stunned, sleepless and stoic — emerged from the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion searching for missing relatives, bandaging their wounds and retrieving what’s left of their homes. The sound of ambulance sirens and the shoveling of glass and rubble could be heard across the Lebanese capital. Almost nothing was left untouched by the blast, which obliterated the port and send a tide of destruction through the city center. The explosion appeared to have been caused by a fire at the port that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate. Many blamed it on decades of neglect by the nation’s long-entrenched political class.