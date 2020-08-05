Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st nuke attack

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing on Hiroshima marked its 75th anniversary Thursday, noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty and highlighting its hypocrisy. The U.S. dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered Aug. 15, ending World War II. An aging group of survivors, or hibakusha, expressed the urgency to tell their stories in hopes of reaching younger people.