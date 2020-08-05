Bush latest Ferguson protester with political success

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Cori Bush earned a reputation as a fierce activist on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri. Come January, she’ll almost certainly be representing the St. Louis suburb in Congress, making her the most prominent of many Ferguson protesters who have turned to politics. On Tuesday, just days shy of the sixth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Bush pulled a stunning political upset, beating 20-year incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s 1st District Democratic primary. The district that covers St. Louis and north St. Louis County is overwhelmingly Democratic and Bush is heavily favored in November.