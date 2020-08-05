Census Bureau to make door-to-door visits in Broome County

(WBNG) -- The United States Census Bureau will begin conducting door-to-door visits to ensure everyone is accounted for, according to the Broome County's Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau will make visits to households that did not respond to to the 2020 census.

If no one is home when the bureau visits, a notice with information about how you can respond online, by phone or by mail will be left by your door.

The committee says this operation will begin this month.

In order to be counted in the census, your household must have responded by Sept. 30.

An accurate count ensures Broome County will get its proper share of federal and state funding for important programs for the next 10 years.

If you wish to complete the census online, click here. Or you may call 1-844-330-2020.

The bureau will practice social-distancing when making door-to-door visits.