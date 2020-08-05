Creavalle makes a statement with Black Lives Matter design
Those Black Lives Matter T-shirts that have featured so prominently in the MLS is Back tournament were designed by one of the league’s players, Philadelphia Union midfielder Warren Creavalle. Creavalle is passionate about design and he created the distinctive shirts as part of the Black Players for Change movement within the league. He was a natural choice to design the official T-shirt of the movement. Creavalle founded his own clothing brand with a cousin.