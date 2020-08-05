Dublin’s Adventure Resort adds drive-in movie theater to list of attractions

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Dublin's Adventure Resort in Conklin is known for its outdoor, family-fun activities like mini-golf and bocce ball.

Now, it's adding another attraction to its list -- a drive-in movie theater.

With many summer activities canceled or postponed, a local drive-in theater is a good option for people to get out of their homes safely.

Staff came up with the idea to add the drive-in last summer, but it never took off. Now this year, the timing was right.

"We just started with a 15-foot screen and then realized this year post-COVID that wasn't going to be enough. So now we have the 40-foot screen. We're fully licensed, we own all of our own equipment. We're in it for the long haul, not just a few shows like these other ones are doing," said co-owner Steve Mower.

Health and safety precautions are in place.

Vehicles are appropriately distanced from each other, and when you are not in your car or lawn chair, you must be wearing a mask.

Movies take place every Friday and Saturday night and hope to run through October.

For a look at the full schedule, head to the Dublin's Adventure Resort Facebook Page.