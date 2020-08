ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, the Endicott Apple Festival announced this year's Applefest has been canceled.

Festival organizers released a statement on Facebook saying the festival is canceled due to the severity of the coronavirus in New York State.

They say the health and safety of everyone is their priority.

They announced the date for 2021 is set for Saturday, September 18.

This year's fair was supposed to take place on September 19.