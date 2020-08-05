FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California, mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She said she could not reveal what the probe is about or who the target was. Paul’s attorney Richard Schonfeld confirmed Paul’s home was raided. Schonfeld says Paul was not home and will cooperate with the investigation. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul’s YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers.