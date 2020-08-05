Fire kills 8 coronavirus patients in Indian hospital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in western India early Thursday. Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit and it was extinguished in half an hour. A fire official said the cause of the fire at the hospital in the city of Ahmadabad was being investigated. Thirty-five patients were shifted to other hospitals. Fires are common in buildings in India because of poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm systems.