Florida and New York meet for game 3 of qualifying round

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Florida Panthers (35-26-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: New York leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face off against the New York Islanders in game three of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York holds a 2-0 lead in the series, and will move on in the playoffs with a win. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season.

The Panthers are 20-17-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida has scored 228 goals and ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. Mike Hoffman leads the team with 29.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoffman leads the Panthers with 29 goals and has 59 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Jordan Eberle has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Islanders: 3-3-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

