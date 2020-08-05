For Liam Neeson and son, ‘Made in Italy’ was a family affair

The new film “Made in Italy” hit close to home for Liam Neeson and his 25-year-old son, Micheál Richardson. Not only do they play a father and son, but their characters are dealing with the loss of their wife and mother. Neeson’s wife and Richardson’s mother, Natasha Richardson, died over a decade ago in a skiing accident. Neeson said the idea of broaching this subject made him scared, but he also knew he had to do it. Richardson a few years ago changed his last name to honor his mother. “Made in Italy” is available for rental on demand and in select theaters Friday.