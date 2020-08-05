Georgia governor signs new law to protect police

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is signing into law a new measure providing additional legal protections to police officers. Critics say the measure is flawed and out of step with nationwide efforts to make officers more accountable for their actions. House Bill 838 creates a new crime: bias- motivated intimidation. The crime would apply to anyone who caused the death or serious injury of a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician. It also would apply any time someone caused more than $500 in damage to property owned by first responders. The measure was passed after Republicans added, then stripped police protections from a separate bill penalizing hate crimes.